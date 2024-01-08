A Look Into Surbhi Chandna’s Three-piece Outfit Collections

The charming Surbhi Chandna is known for her amazing fashion choices. The Ishqbaaz actress has an exquisite fashion sense. From stunning mini dresses to divine traditional outfits to bossy pantsuits, she can pull off every look effortlessly. She is among the most awaited stars on the red carpet at events, shows, and functions. And Surbhi makes sure to keep her best foot forward wherever she goes. However, this time, we take a look at how she embraces her style in three-piece traditional outfits.

1) Black Three-piece

The stunning Surbhi Chandna never misses a chance to rule over hearts. The diva dons a black low-neckline bralette accentuating her bust. She pairs her look with a matching plain black high waist flared lehenga-type palazzo. At the same time, the printed bohemian long shrug gives her a captivating appearance. With exquisite accessories, she uplifts her look.

2) White Three-piece

Show your charm in an ethnic outfit like Surbhi in this picture. The diva dons a white deep neckline blouse paired with a matching ruffle skirt. With the cropped jacket, she completes her desi look. The silver and gold detailings across the outfit look beautiful. Surbhi styles her look with beautiful necklaces and earrings.

Which desi look of Surbhi Chandna did you like more, in black or white three-piece? Drop your views in the comments box below.