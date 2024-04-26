A Sneak Peek Into Dheeraj Dhoopar And Vinny Arora’s Summer Vacation Chill With Son Zayn

The charming Indian television actor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, never fails to capture attention with his regular social media dump. Whether partying with friends or shooting, he shares insights from his personal and professional life. The actor shared glimpses of his quality time with his sweet family this time.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Sherdill Shergill actor shared a post and stories showcasing glimpses from his Goa vacation with family. In the post, Dheeraj can be seen holding his son in one hand and hugging his wife from the other side. The sweet family looked adorable, smiling for a photo and dressed in a vacation outfit.

From enjoying rides to date nights and witnessing the sunset, Dheeraj and Vinny also had a great time with each other. However, Vinny Arora showcased her vacation mode wearing a beautiful pink top with a white skirt, and she looked as gorgeous as ever. In one of the photos, Dheeraj’s son Zayn can be seen posing for a photo, flaunting his smile. How adorable does the little baby look? One thing is clear with all the pictures from vacation: Dheeraj Dhoopar loves to live life in his own way.

Did you like Dheeraj Dhoopar’s vacation with his family? Please share your thoughts in the comments.