Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar make the most beautiful couple from the telly world. The couple recently welcomed their first child to their lives and since then there’s been no lack in their happiness. The couple has time and again the couple has showcased their love for each other with exclusive posts on social media, and now again the couple has given us family goals.

The new mama-daddy were out on the weekend to visit Gurudwara with their adorable little son. The couple was there to seek blessings. Vinny Arora shared the pictures on her Instagram handle on Saturday.

Sharing the beautiful moment, Vinny wrote, “Grateful for this time and our bundle of immense joy”

Here take a look-

The couple looked stunning in their casual look. Vinny wore a beautiful pink kurta set that she teamed with minimal makeup and Dheeraj picked up black t-shirt and denim jeans.

Earlier talking about balancing work and life, he said, Also, when it comes to balancing work and personal life that has been going on for quite some time, especially with Zayn coming around it has become more important to manage time to perfection. I never want to miss any of Zayn’s firsts which has always been a precious memory and more reasons for us to bond. The moment I get off work is my cue to run toward my family. So, time management has never been an issue out of love.”

Talking about his experience when he first held Zayn in his arms he said, The moment I held Zayn in my arms was the most amazing and precious feeling in the world. At that moment I almost cried as I realized that now I’d become a father. For me being a father has always been a very big responsibility as I not only would always protect him but would always want to give him the best life possible. I want him to look up to me and be the best version of him.” as quoted by TOI