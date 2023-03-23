Gurmeet Choudhary is currently having his best times in Nainital. The television actor took to his Instagram handle to share a photodump from his trip to the hills, on Wednesday dropping in goals for his fans. What’s more, the actor served some easy, comfy fashion goals that you can try out when visiting mountains.

In the pictures that the actor shared on his social media handle, we can see him by the infamous Nainital lake, all ready to take a boat ride. The actor can be seen in a blue sweatshirt that he teamed with blue denim cargo pants. The actor completed the look with stylish black boots and a cap. He kept his hair curled and messy for the casual denim look.

Sharing the pictures, Gurmeet Choudhary wrote, “Nainital” along with love heart emojis. The actor went on to share some more pictures from the trip. In one slide we can also see him enjoying some cuisines at Nainital while cherishing sip from his coffee mug. He also shared a beautiful video, giving us a glimpse of the picturesque Nainital.

Here take a look-

Earlier, he visited the Kainchi Dham Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in the city. Talking about it to IANS, he said, “I have visited the Kainchi Dham Neem Karoli Baba Ashram twice over the past year. It’s a divine experience and I feel the ashram and temple are a very powerful source of energy. I had gone with a wish, a goal to achieve something and wanted to seek his blessings. I had decided the day I achieve my goal I shall be visiting it back to acknowledge the blessings and be grateful for it”.