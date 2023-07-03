ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

A sneak peek into Shweta Tiwari’s Goa diaries, watch video

It’s to envy the life of Shweta Tiwari as she embraces the ultimate Goa vibe during her well-deserved getaway. This dazzling diva knows how to make heads turn, and her recent escapade to Goa is no exception

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jul,2023 03:30:39
A sneak peek into Shweta Tiwari’s Goa diaries, watch video

When it comes to experiencing pure, unadulterated vibes, Goa takes the crown without a doubt. This coastal paradise nestled in the western corner of India is more than just a destination; it’s a way of life.

From the moment you set foot on its sun-kissed shores, you can’t help but be swept away by the infectious energy that permeates the air. The laid-back atmosphere, the rhythmic sound of crashing waves, and the warm embrace of the tropical sun create an ambiance that is nothing short of magical.

Shweta Tiwari drops her mini vlog from Goa

And with that, it’s to envy the life of Shweta Tiwari as she embraces the ultimate Goa vibe during her well-deserved getaway. This dazzling diva knows how to make heads turn, and her recent escapade to Goa is no exception. Taking to her Instagram handle, she graciously shared a video that instantly transported us to the sun-soaked beaches of this coastal haven.

Sporting a plunging neckline mini ensemble, Shweta effortlessly embodied beach perfection. Her sleek, straight hair cascading down her shoulders added an extra touch of elegance to her look, while her minimal makeup allowed her natural beauty to shine through. As she shared glimpses from her stay, her infectious smile painted a picture of pure bliss. Fans went all gushing with her aura in the video

Have a look-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shweta Tiwari’s beach bliss is all wowzie, see pic
Shweta Tiwari’s beach bliss is all wowzie, see pic
Haye Garmi: Shweta Tiwari’s sensuous shower moment is out
Haye Garmi: Shweta Tiwari’s sensuous shower moment is out
Shweta Tiwari proves she ages backwards, see sizzling snaps
Shweta Tiwari proves she ages backwards, see sizzling snaps
Shweta Tiwari turns sensuality bar high in black outfit
Shweta Tiwari turns sensuality bar high in black outfit
‘Karara Jawaab’ milega ft. Shweta Tiwari
‘Karara Jawaab’ milega ft. Shweta Tiwari
Inside Shweta Tiwari’s fam-jam in the mountains
Inside Shweta Tiwari’s fam-jam in the mountains
Latest Stories
Here’s how you can achieve the no-make glow like Rashmika Mandanna
Here’s how you can achieve the no-make glow like Rashmika Mandanna
Rakul Preet Singh’s plum high-thigh slit bodycon is the season’s beauty goal
Rakul Preet Singh’s plum high-thigh slit bodycon is the season’s beauty goal
Inside Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries
Inside Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries
Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s reunion at Delhi Event post break-up rumours makes buzz, see pics
Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s reunion at Delhi Event post break-up rumours makes buzz, see pics
Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baki Sab Theek’ fun banter leaves internet in splits, watch
Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baki Sab Theek’ fun banter leaves internet in splits, watch
Avneet Kaur goes galactic in green glittery mini at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash
Avneet Kaur goes galactic in green glittery mini at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash
Read Latest News