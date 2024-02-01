Aankh Micholi will offer a cinematic experience to the audience: Navneet Malik

Navneet Malik, the talented actor, who charmed his fans with his powerful role in Disney+ Hotstar show The Freelancer, is set to play the lead role of Sumedh in the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi. The actor is filled with enthusiasm as he steps into the shoes of a protagonist on TV for the first time. Known for his dedication and zest for entertaining the audience, Navneet shares insights about his experience, challenges, and the unique aspects of his character in this exclusive interview with IWMBuzz.com.

How excited are you to be a part of the show?

I am beyond thrilled. This marks my debut as a lead protagonist, and the multi-layered elements of this role truly drew me in. I am always charged up to bring my best to the set, working hard to ensure constant entertainment for the audience.

What were the challenges that you faced while getting into the skin of the role?

While the character’s basic nature resonates with my own personality, diving into the nuances of a Gujarati persona required me to learn the language for an authentic accent. Additionally, mastering the art of skateboarding was a delightful learning curve for me.

How was your experience shooting in Gujarat?

Gujarat holds a special place in my heart; shooting in Junagad felt like a delightful trip back to the ’90s as the place was giving that feel. The experience was enriched by the warm locals, delicious food, and even a memorable moment of being mobbed, necessitating police intervention. I secretly wish our set could permanently relocate there, allowing me to shoot amidst the real location and the local people.

How is your bond working with all your co-stars?

I am blessed to share the screen with a remarkable ensemble of talented actors. Being a newcomer to the TV set, I am grateful for the warmth and support extended by my co-stars. Their guidance and camaraderie have been instrumental in my learning journey.

What is the USP of the show?

Aankh Micholi will offer a cinematic experience to the audience. The compelling storytelling, impactful characters, and stellar performances by the cast make each scene vibrant and captivating. The entire treatment of the show mirrors the grandeur of a film.

Your role in the show Freelancer was hugely praised. To shift the audience’s perspective from that character to this, how difficult will it be for you?

As an actor, embracing diverse roles is both a challenge and a thrill. While transitioning from a well-received character in Freelancer, I find excitement in the shift. The positive response from promos fuels my confidence that the audience will appreciate and embrace my new role in Aankh Micholi.

What is more important for you as an actor, character graph or screen space?

Character graph takes priority for me. Whether it’s portraying a positive character initially transforming into a negative one, as in Freelancer, or navigating through varied emotions in Aankh Micholi, the character’s journey is my focal point.

Any final message?

I earnestly request the audience to join us on the journey of Aankh Micholi and promise an infusion of intriguing twists and drama. Your love and support are our driving force, and I express heartfelt gratitude to the fans. Feel free to share your suggestions and feedback on social media; your engagement means the world to us.