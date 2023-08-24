Adorable! Disha Parmar flaunts her growing baby bump in this candid selfie

In a moment of pure joy and style, the radiant mama-to-be, Disha Parmar, has graced her social media with a candid glimpse of her beautiful baby bump! Disha, known for her stunning fashion choices, didn’t disappoint as she rocked a chic white crop top paired effortlessly with sleek black bottoms. Her minimal makeup accentuated her natural glow, and she let her hair flow freely in sleek, straight locks. The actress’s pregnancy journey is already proving to be a fashionable and fabulous one, and her fans can’t wait to join her on this exciting adventure!

Disha Parmar, a versatile actress, has earned her foothold in the world of Indian television. She is widely recognized for her outstanding performances in popular TV shows like “Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara,” where she portrayed the character of Pankhuri, and “Woh Apna Sa,” in which she played the lead role of Jaanvi. Her acting prowess and charm have won her a dedicated fan base and numerous accolades in the industry.

Disha Parmar’s journey to motherhood has been nothing short of heartwarming, especially considering her relationship with Rahul Vaidya. The two lovebirds, who won hearts with their appearance on a reality show, “Bigg Boss,” took their love to the next level by tying the knot. Rahul Vaidya, a talented singer and reality TV star himself, proposed to Disha in a grand and emotional moment on national television. Their love story, filled with genuine moments of affection and support, has inspired many. Now, as they embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood together, their fans can’t help but shower them with love and blessings as they eagerly await the arrival of their little one.