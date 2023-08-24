ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Adorable! Disha Parmar flaunts her growing baby bump in this candid selfie

Disha Parmar has graced her social media with a candid glimpse of her beautiful baby bump! Disha, known for her stunning fashion choices, didn't disappoint as she rocked a chic white crop top paired effortlessly with sleek black bottoms

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Aug,2023 10:15:29
Adorable! Disha Parmar flaunts her growing baby bump in this candid selfie 845108

In a moment of pure joy and style, the radiant mama-to-be, Disha Parmar, has graced her social media with a candid glimpse of her beautiful baby bump! Disha, known for her stunning fashion choices, didn’t disappoint as she rocked a chic white crop top paired effortlessly with sleek black bottoms. Her minimal makeup accentuated her natural glow, and she let her hair flow freely in sleek, straight locks. The actress’s pregnancy journey is already proving to be a fashionable and fabulous one, and her fans can’t wait to join her on this exciting adventure!

Disha Parmar, a versatile actress, has earned her foothold in the world of Indian television. She is widely recognized for her outstanding performances in popular TV shows like “Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara,” where she portrayed the character of Pankhuri, and “Woh Apna Sa,” in which she played the lead role of Jaanvi. Her acting prowess and charm have won her a dedicated fan base and numerous accolades in the industry.

Auto Draft 845107

Disha Parmar’s journey to motherhood has been nothing short of heartwarming, especially considering her relationship with Rahul Vaidya. The two lovebirds, who won hearts with their appearance on a reality show, “Bigg Boss,” took their love to the next level by tying the knot. Rahul Vaidya, a talented singer and reality TV star himself, proposed to Disha in a grand and emotional moment on national television. Their love story, filled with genuine moments of affection and support, has inspired many. Now, as they embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood together, their fans can’t help but shower them with love and blessings as they eagerly await the arrival of their little one.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Cuteness Overloaded: Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump In White Top And Black Trouser 844559
Cuteness Overloaded: Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump In White Top And Black Trouser
Mother To Be Disha Parmar Flaunts Pregnancy Glow In Blue Shirt; Sneak Peek 844420
Mother To Be Disha Parmar Flaunts Pregnancy Glow In Blue Shirt; Sneak Peek
Sneak Peek Into Disha Parmar's Quality Time Embracing Her Pregnancy 842964
Sneak Peek Into Disha Parmar’s Quality Time Embracing Her Pregnancy
All Love! Disha Parmar gets mushy with Rahul Vaidya in public 841501
All Love! Disha Parmar gets mushy with Rahul Vaidya in public
Disha Parmar Dazzles In Peach Off-Shoulder Gown; Take A Look 838908
Disha Parmar Dazzles In Peach Off-Shoulder Gown; Take A Look
Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump In Barbiecore Avatar; See Cute Pictures 837267
Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump In Barbiecore Avatar; See Cute Pictures
Latest Stories
Siddharth Nigam-Anushka Sen's 'Aadat 2' MV first-look poster sets internet ablaze, check out 845104
Siddharth Nigam-Anushka Sen’s ‘Aadat 2’ MV first-look poster sets internet ablaze, check out
Neha Kakkar Pampers Herself With This Swanky Shoes, See Pics 845097
Neha Kakkar Pampers Herself With This Swanky Shoes, See Pics
Armaan Malik Exudes Effortless Charm In Voguish Printed Suit 845033
Armaan Malik Exudes Effortless Charm In Voguish Printed Suit
Jannat Zubair's Boho Fashion In Ivory Mini-Dress Is Perfect Summer Goals 845025
Jannat Zubair’s Boho Fashion In Ivory Mini-Dress Is Perfect Summer Goals
Avneet Kaur Goes Super Bold In Tube Top And Mini-skirt 845139
Avneet Kaur Goes Super Bold In Tube Top And Mini-skirt
Shabana Azmi falls prey to online phishing, files police complaint 844997
Shabana Azmi falls prey to online phishing, files police complaint
Read Latest News