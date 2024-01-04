Television | Celebrities

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Adorable! Disha Parmar kicks off new year with cosy candid moments

Disha Parmar, the newest mom in TV town, is radiating cuteness and glamour in her latest selfies. The television sensation showcased her post-pregnancy glow, looking absolutely stunning in a preppy denim green jacket. Disha effortlessly paired the jacket with a chic beige bodycon dress, proving that motherhood hasn’t dimmed her impeccable fashion sense.

The actress added a touch of playful allure to her look with a sleek ponytail and sleek eyebrows, perfectly framing her dewy winged eyes and pink lips. Disha’s makeup game was on point, enhancing her natural beauty and bringing out that new-mom glow. As if that wasn’t enough, she adorned a pair of hoop silver earrings, adding a hint of glam to her overall ensemble.

See photos below:

Adorable! Disha Parmar kicks off new year with cosy candid moments 876605

Adorable! Disha Parmar kicks off new year with cosy candid moments 876606

Disha Parmar’s style is not just about looking fabulous but also exuding an aura of comfort and confidence. Her choice of the denim green jacket and bodycon dress combination strikes a perfect balance between casual and chic. It’s a delightful sight to witness Disha embracing motherhood with such grace while effortlessly slaying the fashion game. With her infectious smile and impeccable style, Disha Parmar continues to be a source of inspiration for new moms and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Netizens go awe

One wrote, “As beautiful on the inside as I am on the outside.”

Another wrote, “Caption : happiness looks gorgeous on me 😍”

