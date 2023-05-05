ADVERTISEMENT
After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan failure, Shehnaaz Gill embarks upon new journey, deets inside

Shehnaaz Gill starts off with her yoga journey shares a calm picture on her social media, as she performs meditation

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 May,2023 07:55:54
Yoga has been gaining popularity in recent years as a holistic approach to wellness, and for good reason. Celebrities all across the globe are taking up this as a form of fitness practice. Owing to that, the Bigg Boss beauty Shehnaaz Gill has now shared picture on her social media, as she performs Yoga.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie starred Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the leads. However, it failed to make a mark at the box office.

Shehnaaz Gill shares candid picture as she performs meditation

In the picture, we can see Shehnaaz Gill wearing a stylish black co-Ords. She wore a stylish black bralette. She completed the look with her high-waisted black yoga pants. She rounded it off with no makeup look and kept her hair sleek straight open. She can be seen all poised and calm in the picture.

Sharing the picture she wrote, “Starting with my Yoga journey… 🧘🏻‍♀️
@yogikomaleshwar
#Peace #MyHappyPlace #Yoga”

Benefits Of Yoga

This ancient practice, which originated in India over 5,000 years ago, has been found to offer a plethora of benefits for both the body and mind. From increased flexibility and strength, to stress reduction and improved mental clarity, yoga has something to offer for everyone. With its focus on mindfulness and breath control, yoga has been shown to decrease anxiety and depression, improve heart health, and even boost the immune system. It’s no wonder why yoga is quickly becoming a mainstream staple in the wellness industry, with enthusiasts all over the world flocking to studios, parks, and even their own homes to experience its transformative effects.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

