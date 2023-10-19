Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Looks Classic In Blue Saree With Gold Blouse, See Photos

Rupali Ganguly is a well-known name in the entertainment business. With her impactful acting skills, she has garnered massive fame. With her role as Anupama in the show Anupamaa, she has become a household name. Apart from her acting skills, she has won hearts with her traditional fashion. This time, the diva shows her class in a blue saree. Let’s take a look below.

Rupali Ganguly’s Blue Saree Avatar

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali Ganguly shared a couple of photos in a blue saree. Celebrating the 4th day of Navratri Rupali, dons a classic blue saree. She pairs her saree with a plain golden blouse with three-fourth sleeves. The gold printed border looks attractive. In the simple saree, she exudes irresistible charm.

That’s not all! Rupali Ganguly styles her look with her open hairstyle. Her beautiful black eyes, contoured face, and bold red lips complement her appearance. With the gold earrings and necklace, she adorns her look. The diamond bangles look attractive. At the same time, her beautiful smile caught our attention. Throughout the photos, Rupali won hearts with her classic saree elegance.

Revealing about the 4th Day, Rupali, in her caption, wrote, “The Day of Maa Kushmanda

Day 4 Navratri

She represents joy and creativity, stability and strength, elegance and dignity.”

