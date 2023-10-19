Television | Celebrities

Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Looks Classic In Blue Saree With Gold Blouse, See Photos

Anupamaa fame actress Rupali Ganguly shared new photos in a blue saree with a gold blouse celebrating Navratri festival. Check out her stunning photos below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Oct,2023 19:00:12
Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Looks Classic In Blue Saree With Gold Blouse, See Photos 862723

Rupali Ganguly is a well-known name in the entertainment business. With her impactful acting skills, she has garnered massive fame. With her role as Anupama in the show Anupamaa, she has become a household name. Apart from her acting skills, she has won hearts with her traditional fashion. This time, the diva shows her class in a blue saree. Let’s take a look below.

Rupali Ganguly’s Blue Saree Avatar

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali Ganguly shared a couple of photos in a blue saree. Celebrating the 4th day of Navratri Rupali, dons a classic blue saree. She pairs her saree with a plain golden blouse with three-fourth sleeves. The gold printed border looks attractive. In the simple saree, she exudes irresistible charm.

Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Looks Classic In Blue Saree With Gold Blouse, See Photos 862722

That’s not all! Rupali Ganguly styles her look with her open hairstyle. Her beautiful black eyes, contoured face, and bold red lips complement her appearance. With the gold earrings and necklace, she adorns her look. The diamond bangles look attractive. At the same time, her beautiful smile caught our attention. Throughout the photos, Rupali won hearts with her classic saree elegance.

Revealing about the 4th Day, Rupali, in her caption, wrote, “The Day of Maa Kushmanda
Day 4 Navratri
She represents joy and creativity, stability and strength, elegance and dignity.”

Share your thoughts in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secures 1st position in the ratings chart; Anupamaa moves to No 2, Teri Meri Doriyaann's surprise entry as 3rd show 862759
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secures 1st position in the ratings chart; Anupamaa moves to No 2, Teri Meri Doriyaann’s surprise entry as 3rd show
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj's act puts Anuj's life in danger 862635
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj’s act puts Anuj’s life in danger
Anupamaa Update: Pakhi gets to know a tragic news 862379
Anupamaa Update: Pakhi gets to know a tragic news
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj's anger turns costly for the Shah family 862023
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj’s anger turns costly for the Shah family
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (9 - 15 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 861806
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (9 – 15 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Anupamaa Update: Sonu gets arrested 861790
Anupamaa Update: Sonu gets arrested

Latest Stories

Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar & Jay Soni Are Handsome Hunks In Contemporary Outfits 862737
Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar & Jay Soni Are Handsome Hunks In Contemporary Outfits
Kriti Sanon Gives Her Fashion Vintage Spin In Black-White Off-shoulder Dress 862838
Kriti Sanon Gives Her Fashion Vintage Spin In Black-White Off-shoulder Dress
12th Fail Cast Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar Celebrate Navratri in Ahmedabad, check out the pictures! 862794
12th Fail Cast Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar Celebrate Navratri in Ahmedabad, check out the pictures!
The Kerala Story, trio Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma commenced the shoot of their upcoming, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' 862789
The Kerala Story, trio Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma commenced the shoot of their upcoming, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’
It's double bonanza for Tiger Shroff! With Ganapath releasing tomorrow, now, superstar entering Rohit Shetty's cop universe 862787
It’s double bonanza for Tiger Shroff! With Ganapath releasing tomorrow, now, superstar entering Rohit Shetty’s cop universe
Exclusive: Abhishek Chauhan to be a part of Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series 862783
Exclusive: Abhishek Chauhan to be a part of Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series
Read Latest News