As an actor, maintaining healthy skin and keeping body hydrated is paramount to me: Ashi Singh

Television beauty Ashi Singh, who essays the role of Meet Hooda in Zee TV’s Meet, believes one must level up our skincare game in the summer’s scorching heat.

26 May,2023 17:27:51

When it comes to summer, it's not only a challenge for people to deal with the heat. Everything is extremely important, from maintaining nourished skin to having healthy hair. But need not worry, girls. Television beauty Ashi Singh, who essays the role of Meet Hooda in Zee TV's Meet, is here to rescue all of you from this mess. The diva mentioned, "Summertime can be tough on our skin, and with all the heat and sweat, it's important to protect our skin from rashes, sunburns, tanning, etc. We must level up our skincare game in the summer's scorching heat. As an actor, maintaining healthy skin and keeping the body hydrated is paramount to me, and I've discovered that the key to achieving it is to drink at least three to four liters of water daily. I greatly advocate using natural and organic skincare products, such as face oils and aloe vera gel. These things indeed help me keep my skin moisturized and hydrated enough. One shouldn't forget to exfoliate lips and neck for a complete summer skincare routine, and these are some of the basics I follow for the season. It is harmless and can be tried even by sensitive skin people."

