ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

As an actor, you need to let the character consume you rather than forcing yourself into it: Amit Raghuvanshi

Amit Raghuvanshi who is presently seen playing the negative lead in Dangal's new show Jyoti Umeedon Se Sajee, gets talking about his character. Read here to know his thoughts.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Jun,2023 16:10:34
As an actor, you need to let the character consume you rather than forcing yourself into it: Amit Raghuvanshi

Actor Amit Raghuvanshi who was seen playing the negative lead in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has recently joined the cast of Dangal’s new show Jyoti Umeedon Se Sajee. This show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Amit has been part of the OTT circuit with shows Class of 83 and Blackwoods.

Amit shares with IWMBuzz.com the challenges before him as he sets foot to be a part of the Dangal show. “I play the antagonist. For him, outer beauty is all that matters. His sole aim is to get married to Jyoti by hook or by crook. For that, he is ready to stoop down to any level.”

On the learnings that the industry has given him so far, Amit explains, “I think my biggest learning has been to unlearn and be a blank sheet before moving ahead with any character. Also, let the character consume you rather than forcing yourself to be the character.”

Ask him whether he is not worried about being typecast for negative roles, and Amit says, “It is fun to play the baddie apart from receiving all the hatred from the audience. The more viewers hate the character, the more closer they come to the actor’s hard work. It does not bother me any more of being typecast. I prefer to do my job and leave the rest to my destiny. When I started my acting career, I never imagined that I could play the antagonist in a show. I was always told to be the good guy next door. But then, when you have the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan doing films like Darr and Baazigar, and shutting all the noises of being typecast, there is nothing much to worry.”

Amit loves to play intense roles which have a lot of layers in them. And getting back to Jyoti and its USP, Amit avers, “It revolves around a girl believing in her dreams and chasing them without following any shortcuts. She believes that every challenge she faces will take her a step closer to her dream.”

Ask him about his web projects and he says, “I had a blast shooting for Blackwoods. I played a rich, spoilt brat in it. The entire cast is fairly new, so we vibed well on the set.”

On his upcoming projects, Amit quips, “As of now, I am concentrating on Jyoti. I am auditioning though so that I remain in the active database of the casting directors.”

Best of luck, Amit!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Vijay Singh Parmar bags Bejoy Nambiar's web series Kaala
Exclusive: Vijay Singh Parmar bags Bejoy Nambiar's web series Kaala
Exclusive: Payas Pandit bags web series Plot N 1/2
Exclusive: Payas Pandit bags web series Plot N 1/2
Movies like The Kerala Story don't happen often; I am enjoying the present: Adah Sharma
Movies like The Kerala Story don't happen often; I am enjoying the present: Adah Sharma
My home is a part of me: Tushar Bhardwaj, Creative Director of Saavi Ki Savaari, Punyashlok Ahilyabai
My home is a part of me: Tushar Bhardwaj, Creative Director of Saavi Ki Savaari, Punyashlok Ahilyabai
It is not about getting typecast; the role should have something to offer: Madirakshi Mundle
It is not about getting typecast; the role should have something to offer: Madirakshi Mundle
If we accept the adulations, we have to be prepared for being judged too: Ssudeep Sahir
If we accept the adulations, we have to be prepared for being judged too: Ssudeep Sahir
Latest Stories
Surbhi Jyoti's Recent Photo Dump Is Sensuous To The Core; Check Her Style Here
Surbhi Jyoti's Recent Photo Dump Is Sensuous To The Core; Check Her Style Here
Shivangi Joshi's Cute Pose In The Gym In T-Shirt And Shorts Wins Hearts; Take A Look
Shivangi Joshi's Cute Pose In The Gym In T-Shirt And Shorts Wins Hearts; Take A Look
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Wishes Co-Star Tejasswi Prakash On Her Birthday
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Wishes Co-Star Tejasswi Prakash On Her Birthday
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi to marry Jordan
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi to marry Jordan
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Pushpa and Rashi lock horns over college donation
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Pushpa and Rashi lock horns over college donation
Allu Arjun To Ram Charan: Superstars At Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement
Allu Arjun To Ram Charan: Superstars At Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement
Read Latest News