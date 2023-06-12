Baarish Aayi Hai: Shivangi Joshi to fill your life with romance

Shivangi Joshi just dropped the most captivating poster for her upcoming music video on social media, and it’s dripping with love and romance! This talented actress knows how to steal our breath away as she channels her inner diva in a mesmerizing red flared dress. Looking like a vision, Shivangi takes center stage and effortlessly captures our attention. But who is this lucky guy by her side? None other than the dashing Ankit Gupta, who oozes charm in his dapper formal attire.

Shivangi Joshi-Ankit Gupta’s romance and chemistry in new MV

Together, they create a picture-perfect couple, leaving us all yearning for a love story like theirs. The chemistry between Shivangi and Ankit is truly amusing, and it’s hard to look away from the sheer magic they exude. With this poster alone, our anticipation for the music video skyrockets, as we can already feel our hearts fluttering with excitement.

Get ready to be swept off your feet because Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta are about to make us believe in fairy tales all over again. Love is in the air, and we can’t wait to immerse ourselves in the enchantment of “Baarish Aayi Hai”!

Sharing the poster, Shivangi Joshi wrote, “Let #BaarishAayiHai shower you with excitement✨ ☔ ✨📌 #BaarishAayiHai Full Video Out Tomorrow at 11 a.m. only on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel”

Here take a look at the poster-

Reactions

One wrote, “Ahhh the chemistry 🔥🔥 I am ankii fan but I love shivi too 😭❤they are looking angelic “

Another wrote, “Mr. gupta apke hotness ke wajase abb barish mai bhii Ac chalana parega lagta hai….”