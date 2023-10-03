Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: A Glimpse Of Vandana's Big Day Before Her Wedding [Video]

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is heading towards major drama to happen during the wedding of Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) and Vaibhav (Karan Veer Mehra). As we know, Vaibhav is in love with his sister-in-law Mrunal. Mrunal has threatened him to break his wedding with his sister Vandana. However, Vandana is not aware of anything. Kunal (Mohit Malik), on the other hand, is aware of this big truth, but does not wish to interfere in Vandana’s life. Recently, Romiit Raaj showed glimpses of the offscreen masti that is happening on the sets of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Bobby, aka Romiit was seen introducing the viewers to the bride, Vandana and to the groom, Vaibhav. He also showed Mrunal’s presence in the video. Vaibhav was seen saying that he wondered whether the marriage will happen. Vandana showed her love for Bobby and missed him. On the other hand, Mrunal told viewers that she will never allow the wedding to happen. The video did not have Kunal aka Mohit Malik in it. We wonder whether Kunal is up to some plan to stop the wedding from happening.

While viewers wait with bated breath to know how the wedding will stop and what will happen next, we also wonder who will break the wedding. Will it be Mrunal, Kunal or Vandana herself?

You can check the BTS video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Romiit asks the audience to keep tuned to the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, to know more about the drama that ensues during the wedding.

What are your predictions? Tell us here.