Television | Celebrities

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: A Glimpse Of Vandana's Big Day Before Her Wedding [Video]

BTS Video from the sets of Star Plus' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, shows a glimpse of Vandana's big day just before the wedding. Will the wedding happen?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Oct,2023 18:30:37
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: A Glimpse Of Vandana's Big Day Before Her Wedding [Video] 857754

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is heading towards major drama to happen during the wedding of Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) and Vaibhav (Karan Veer Mehra). As we know, Vaibhav is in love with his sister-in-law Mrunal. Mrunal has threatened him to break his wedding with his sister Vandana. However, Vandana is not aware of anything. Kunal (Mohit Malik), on the other hand, is aware of this big truth, but does not wish to interfere in Vandana’s life. Recently, Romiit Raaj showed glimpses of the offscreen masti that is happening on the sets of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Bobby, aka Romiit was seen introducing the viewers to the bride, Vandana and to the groom, Vaibhav. He also showed Mrunal’s presence in the video. Vaibhav was seen saying that he wondered whether the marriage will happen. Vandana showed her love for Bobby and missed him. On the other hand, Mrunal told viewers that she will never allow the wedding to happen. The video did not have Kunal aka Mohit Malik in it. We wonder whether Kunal is up to some plan to stop the wedding from happening.

While viewers wait with bated breath to know how the wedding will stop and what will happen next, we also wonder who will break the wedding. Will it be Mrunal, Kunal or Vandana herself?

You can check the BTS video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Romiit asks the audience to keep tuned to the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, to know more about the drama that ensues during the wedding.

What are your predictions? Tell us here.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

NEW ENTRY In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Before Leap Brings Drama 857747
NEW ENTRY In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Before Leap Brings Drama
Keh Doon Tumhein Update: Sarkar's life in danger 857734
Keh Doon Tumhein Update: Sarkar’s life in danger
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad suspects foul play in his relationship with Sahiba 857720
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad suspects foul play in his relationship with Sahiba
Anupamaa Update: Samar meets Anupamaa in her dream? 857669
Anupamaa Update: Samar meets Anupamaa in her dream?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Manjiri finds a way to strengthen Abhimanyu-Akshara bond 857644
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Manjiri finds a way to strengthen Abhimanyu-Akshara bond
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Savi embarrasses Ishaan with her proof 856964
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Savi embarrasses Ishaan with her proof

Latest Stories

Meet update: Real Adil exposes Shlok, Naaz decides to get Shlok punished 857851
Meet update: Real Adil exposes Shlok, Naaz decides to get Shlok punished
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi to target Rajveer to hurt Preeta 857838
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi to target Rajveer to hurt Preeta
In Photos: Nia Sharma soars temperature high in Miami, looks stunner in hot pink bikini set 857699
In Photos: Nia Sharma soars temperature high in Miami, looks stunner in hot pink bikini set
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana falls in Jai’s arms, Reyansh gets jealous 857833
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana falls in Jai’s arms, Reyansh gets jealous
"#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi", says Kangana Ranaut as she gets papped in the city 857826
“#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi”, says Kangana Ranaut as she gets papped in the city
Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Actress Sumbul Touqeer Poses With A Flower, Dressed In Kurta Lagging 857802
Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Actress Sumbul Touqeer Poses With A Flower, Dressed In Kurta Lagging
Read Latest News