Niti Taylor is an avid social media user. The actress owns a huge fan following on her Instagram handle. All thanks to her regular Instagram posts and pictures. Owing to that, the diva has now gotten her fans all wowed again with her latest video on her social media handle, where we can see her performing a cute dance, almost looking like a teenage girl.

In the video, we can see the actress wearing a cute polka dot flared blue dress. She teamed it with sleek casual hairbun. She tied it with a beautiful ribbon. The outfit also featured some mini ruffles in three layers. Dancing like a doll to the song Karl Wine’s Passa Passa, the actress looked all cute and stunner. For makeup, she decked it up with minimal eyes and nude lips, and rounded it off with a pair of white sneakers.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Just for fun💃🏻🤩❤️#trendingreels #reelitfeelit #instagramreels #reelsinstagram”

Here take a look-

The actress is popular for her work in the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. The show also featured Parth Samthaan in the lead. As of now she is also featured in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. The show earlier featured Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the show.

As she almost gives us the vibe that of a teenager, a fan wrote, “Somebody should cast you in teen romance series”, another wrote, “ARE YOU SURE YOU AREN’T IN UR TEENAGE ANYMORE?! 😭”, a third user wrote, “Yaar me jab bachhi thi to yeh bachhi thi phir me badi Hui yeh phir bhi bachhi thi ab me budhhi ho gayi par yeh ab bhi bachhi hi hai yaar kon se dunia me reh te ho tum log Jo age bad hi nahi rahi hai”

What are your thoughts on the above video? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned.