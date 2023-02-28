Niti Taylor, who rose to fame with the TV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, is currently receiving appreciation from fans for her on-screen character Prachi Kapoor in Sony TV’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Talking about signing the show, “I was very excited to come on board for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as it is a Balaji Telefilms show. I also believe this daily is a legacy. I was a part of season 1 and now to be a part of season 2 is a great feeling.”

Elaborating more about her role, she added, “When they narrated the story, I really liked it. I also loved the characterization of Prachi Kapoor. Prachi is vibrant and sweet-natured but comes with her own set of complexities. Emotionally, she is going through turmoil, and bringing alive this multi-layered personality is very exciting for me as an actor. I believe it is difficult to play a character to which you cannot relate much. There are a lot of situations that happen in Prachi’s life that I don’t relate to as they have not happened in my life. Hence, it becomes difficult for me to essay such a role.”

When asked if it is a huge responsibility on their shoulder to make the show a success after Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s exit, she mentioned, “Yes, it is a huge responsibility on us to make this a success. I just hope we are able to do justice to our roles and fans accept us with open arms. The upcoming leap will certainly surprise the audiences and I hope they connect with the story progression and shower us with their continued love and support.”

Finally, Niti revealed her experience working with Randeep Rai, “It is an amazing experience to shoot with Randeep Rai. He is a fun and sweet guy. Most of my scenes are with him so we are bonding slowly. I hope audiences like our chemistry in the show.”

