Urfi Javed is known to create bizarre fashion goals. Today, the actress shared her experience when she faced a wardrobe malfunction on her Instagram story.

Urfi Javed, the queen of bizarre fashion goals, never fails to catch attention in the headlines with her out-of-the-box experimenting styles. Her fashion is comprised of bold, experimenting, risky, and unimaginable fits, which she brings up for her fans. Only Urfi can embrace her style. But recently, the actress faced a wardrobe malfunction just seconds before she had to arrive.

Urfi Javed Reveals Her Experience Facing Wardrobe Malfunction

Taking to her Instagram story, the fashionista Urfi expressed her experience facing wardrobe malfunction. She said, “Bahot hi ajib si cheez huyi, literally niche paps the and mtlb mushkil se do second pehele mera kapda fat gaya Jane se pehele.”

Further she added, “But no one noticed because vo skin color ka hi tha toh kisi ko pata nahi chala ki mera kapda fata hai. Like I went like this and the paps or no one could tell but ha mera kapda fat gaya tha. I only know how I saved this miss happening.”

Urfi Javed has regularly made risky and unimaginable fashion appearances. And every she comes up with something new, it makes us wonder how she is carrying that look with elegance and no fear. Well, only Urfi can handle such difficult situations.

So, what do you think about Urfi Javed’s wardrobe malfunctioning incident? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments.