Barsatein Fame Kushal Tandon Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Shivangi Joshi Says, “You are…”

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, a Sony TV show by Balaji Telefilms, has had a successful run, with Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi leading the cast. They portray Reyansh and Aradhana, respectively, forming a unique bond that resonates with the audience. Their on-screen chemistry, celebrated in every scene, has garnered positive responses from fans. Today, on Shivangi Joshi’s birthday, Kushal Tandon shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, further deepening their connection. Take a look at the photo below-

Kushal Tandon’s Picture with Shivangi Joshi Appearance-

Taking to his Instagram post, Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi are twinning together. The actor looked dashing in a black V-neckline half-sleeves “New York” printed T-shirt paired with black track pants. His sleek combed hairstyle, trimmed beard, and black sandals finished his stunning look. On the other hand, Shivangi wore a matching T-shirt like Kushal and paired it with blue bell-bottom jeans.

She rounded off her look with a middle-parted curly open tresses, minimal makeup with contour cheek and peach matte lips, radiating a natural beauty that captivates. To compliment her outfit with black shaded sunglasses paired with beige flip-flops, adding a touch of elegance to her casual attire. In the photo, the on-screen couple is seen posing together in a stunning swag in front of the silver car, enhancing the scene’s beauty.

He shared this picture on her birthday and captioned his post, “Happy Birthday my gorgeous, Today, I celebrate you and the incredible person you are. You are so kind , you are so gentle , you are so caring , you are so funny , you are every thing a girl needs to be , and I’m so grateful to have you in my life. Cheers to many more birthdays together, creating beautiful memories ❤️.”

