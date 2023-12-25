Television | Celebrities

Be Woman Of The Hour In Hairstyles Like Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Jyoti & Tejasswi Prakash

Take hairstyle inspiration from top television divas Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Jyoti, and Tejasswi Prakash to become the woman of the hour. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Christmas is just a few days to go, and everyone must have already selected their desired dress for the special day, but there is one thing still to be decided the hairstyle. Hairstyle is another important thing after the outfit as your hairstyle can make you look the best, or it may turn you into the worst. And if you find yourself confused, take inspiration from TV divas Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Jyoti, and Tejasswi Prakash.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi beautifully elevates her simple look in a black halter neck dress with her hairstyle alone. The actress opts for a dense curls hairstyle, which she left open to become the woman of the hour with simplicity. Isn’t it a good choice?

Surbhi Jyoti

If you are someone who prefers class then Surbhi is your ultimate inspiration. The diva shows her boldness in a classy red pantsuit, creating an eye-catching moment. She adds an extra dose of sophistication with the high, sleek bun. Her style always captures hearts.

Tejasswi Prakash

The all-time stunner never fails to keep her best foot forward. And you can be like her with the hairstyle. The diva styles her hair in a sleek, low ponytail with puffy detail around the center head. Her stunning dress looks attractive.

So whose hairstyle are you picking for festive? Drop your views in the comments box below.

