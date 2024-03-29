Being a part of Mehndi Wala Ghar has made me appreciate my own family: Shehzad Shaikh

Shehzad Shaikh, who entertained masses as Rehan Qureshi in Qubool Hai, Arjun Hooda in Bepannah, Naksh Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is currently seen as Rahul in Sony TV’s latest offering Mehndi Wala Ghar. In an exclusive conversation, Shehzad spoke about his role, challenges and memorable moments. Read on:

What attracted you to the role in Mehndi Wala Ghar?

I am still in the process of fully understanding Rahul’s character and how it evolves day by day. However, I am genuinely thrilled about being a part of Mehndi Wala Ghar. For me, this opportunity feels like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, and I am incredibly grateful to have been offered this role. From the moment I heard the concept, I was captivated and fully committed to bringing my best to it.

How do you think the show portrays the dynamics of joint Indian families, and what aspects do you find most compelling about this representation?

The show accurately captures the intricacies of Indian family dynamics. What I find most compelling is the genuine warmth, love, and care depicted within the family. Playing a role in Mehndi Wala Ghar feels incredibly authentic; it’s like being a part of a real family, which makes the experience truly enriching.

What challenges did you face while portraying your character?

Portraying Rahul presented several challenges for me. Unlike my previous roles, where I often played either intense characters or protagonists in typical love stories, Rahul is a light-hearted, somewhat naive character. It’s a refreshing change, but adapting to this role has required me to approach acting in a different way, which I am thoroughly enjoying.

Can you describe any memorable moments from filming Mehndi Wala Ghar with the cast?

Filming Mehndi Wala Ghar has been an absolute blast. Some of my most cherished memories include spending time with the cast, laughing, playing sports like badminton during breaks, and just enjoying each other’s company. Every day on set is filled with memorable moments, making the experience truly special.

How do you think the show contributes to promoting the concept of joint families to a modern audience?

In today’s world, joint families have become less common. However, I believe Mehndi Wala Ghar effectively showcases the positive aspects of living in a joint family. The show highlights the profound love, sense of belonging, and strength that come with it. I hope viewers are reminded of the beauty of having a joint family and feel a sense of nostalgia or happiness while watching the show.

Lastly, what personal insights or learnings have you gained from your involvement in Mehndi Wala Ghar that have impacted your perspective on family life?

Being a part of Mehndi Wala Ghar has made me appreciate my own family even more. Every day on set, I find myself missing my parents, my brother, and the warmth of home. This experience has reaffirmed the importance of family in my life.