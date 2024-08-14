Best Friend Shaheer Sheikh Meets Hina Khan In Hospital; Calls Hina ‘Fiery And Fearless’

Shaheer Sheikh the popular actor was out of the country, having gone for a vacation!! Now that he is back, one of the first things he does is to visit his best friend Hina Khan at the hospital. As we know, Hina Khan has been fighting her battle with cancer, after being diagnosed with third-level cancer. Hina has been brave all through her treatment. She has been active on social media too, talking about her treatment and also putting up her workout videos even when she is going through treatment. Now, Shaheer Sheikh has some special words to say for his dear friend Hina.

He writes on social media,

shaheernsheikh

You are my cherished friend and I have always seen u inspire people around the world by doing the right thing but watching your grit and resilience in the last few months has made me feel so proud of you. You are fiery and fearless.

Here’s to always finding sunshine and rainbows in the grey skies and always being in pursuit of that silver lining. #BFF #fearless

He calls Hina to be a fiery and fearless woman, all ready to fight this phase and emerge as the winner. Hina too replied to Shaheer’s post with a reply, that read like this.

realhinakhan

Always always always thr for me ❤️

The picture is taken in the hospital where Shaheer and Hina pose for the camera.

Truly, such friendships are rare to see and Shaheer’s visit and motivational words will be an added boost for Hina!!