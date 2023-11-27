[BFF Goals] Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair’s fun banter on Instagram wins internet

Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair are like friendship role models! They became friends while working on Khatron Ke Khiladi, and their friendship didn’t end with the show. They’re always there for each other, cheering on their successes. Recently, Shivangi said Jannat is her favorite creator, and Jannat playfully teased her for not answering a question earlier. Their fun banter on social media shows that their friendship is strong and real, even outside the glamorous world of TV. They’re proving that true friendships can survive anything, even the challenges of a reality show. It’s like they’re saying, “Friendship first, no matter what!”

Shivangi Joshi, renowned for her stellar role in the long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently organized a lively Q & A session on her Instagram stories, opening the door for fans to dive into her personal preferences. When the question about her favorite creator popped up, she didn’t miss a beat in highlighting none other than her dear friend Jannat Zubair. Describing Jannat as a “good content creator and all-rounder,” Shivangi showcased not just professional admiration but also their solid friendship.

In response, Jannat Zubair playfully reciprocated on her Instagram stories, revealing a delightful banter between the two. With a hint of humor, Jannat exclaimed, “I also asked you a question, and you didn’t answer!” This exchange not only adds a layer of fun to their friendship but also resonates with fans who appreciate the genuine bond these two share.