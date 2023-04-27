'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain' fame Saumya Tandon turns real-life mermaid, come fall in love

Saumya Tandon is one of the most gorgeous and talented beauties that we have in the Hindi TV industry. The actress has been a part of the Hindi TV industry for many years and well, we are all supremely happy and proud of all her achievements for real and in the genuine sense of the term. Her fandom and popularity keeps getting bigger and better with every passing year and well, that’s what we genuinely love the most about her. For the longest time, she’s been a part of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain show and well, she’s managed to impress everyone and how.

The best thing about Saumya Tandon has to be the fact that come what may, she can truly win hearts and slay with perfection in any outfit of her choice. Earlier, on many occasions in the past, we have seen her slay and dazzle in stunning saree and desi outfits. Well, this time, the beautiful damsel has turned into a gorgeous mermaid in a yellow cutout outfit and well, we simply can’t take our eyes off her. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

On a scale of 1-10, how much will you rate this stunning avatar of Saumya Tandon?