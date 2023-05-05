ADVERTISEMENT
Bhabhi Ji Goes Bold: Saumya Tandon is a vision in green midi slit shiny outfit, we are in love

Saumya Tandon, the Babhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress is keeping her glam doll moment on point on social media, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 May,2023 07:45:13
The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame actress Saumya Tandon set the internet ablaze with her stunning stylisation in sheer green midi glittery avatar. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of stunning photoshoot pictures, giving us nothing but goals. Check out below-

Saumya Tandon glams up in stylish sequinned avatar

In the pictures, that Saumya shared on her Instagram handle, we can see the actress wearing a stylish deep neck sequinned green avatar. The outfit features a corseted armour with a thinning waist line. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair. For makeup, the diva decked it up with sleek arched eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and bold red lips.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Before my stage show.

#saumyatandon #fashion #gown #redcarpet”

Further Details About The Outfit:

Pictures: Pravintalan
Gown: Ihabjiryisofficial
Jewellery: Azotiique
Stylist: Stylebysaachivj
Team: Sanzi Mehta
Makeup Twinkle Makeup artist
Hair Jyoti Gabit

Have a look-

About Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai

‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’, a popular Indian television show that has captured the hearts of millions of viewers across the country.

This hilarious sitcom follows the daily lives of two neighboring couples, each with their own unique quirks and eccentricities. At the center of it all is the beautiful and charming bhabhi, Anita, who has unwittingly become the object of affection for both her own husband, Vibhuti, and her neighbor, the lovable but clueless Manmohan.

What sets ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ apart is its ability to seamlessly blend traditional Indian values with a modern sensibility. Despite the absurdity of some of the situations, the show never loses sight of the importance of family, community, and friendship.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

