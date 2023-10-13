Television | Celebrities

Aishwarya Khare's bridal avatar in the show has become the talk of the town. A heartening response also came from her co-star, Rohit Suchanti

Young beauty Aishwarya Khare is currently winning hearts with her captivating performance as Lakshmi in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi. The storyline has taken an exciting twist, with Lakshmi gearing up to marry Rishi, portrayed by the talented Rohit Suchanti. However, it’s not just the intriguing plot that’s grabbing attention; Aishwarya’s bridal avatar in the show has become the talk of the town.

For her on-screen wedding, Aishwarya, as Lakshmi, chose a traditional yet timeless red saree. Red is the quintessential color for brides in Indian culture, symbolizing love, passion, and a new beginning. To complement her bridal look, Aishwarya adorned herself with a dazzling array of golden jewellery. Her ensemble included two necklaces, earrings, mattapatti, nath, bangles, and kaleerein. Each piece of jewellery was carefully selected to enhance her beauty and add a touch of regal elegance to her character’s bridal appearance.

Aishwarya’s bridal look received well-deserved admiration from her colleagues in the entertainment industry. Popular actress Surbhi Chanda couldn’t contain her excitement and commented with a string of heart-eyed emojis. A heartening response also came from her co-star, Rohit Suchanti, who described her look as “Mastttt .” Aishwarya’s portrayal of Lakshmi is not just about her acting prowess but also her impeccable sense of style. The show’s wedding sequence, coupled with her stunning appearance, has left the audience eagerly awaiting what’s in store for the beloved characters.