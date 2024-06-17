Bhagya Lakshmi: Aishwarya Khare Turns South Indian Lady, Rohit Suchanti Dances With On-screen Daughter

Zee TV’s show Bhagya Lakshmi is entertaining the audience with intense drama. With the new plot, the lead actors, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti, turn themselves into typical South Indian people as they dress like them. Embracing the South Indian vibe, the actress shows her beauty while the actor dances with his on-screen daughter, Paro.

Aishwarya Khare, who plays the role of Lakshmi in the show for the show’s new track, dresses like a typical South Indian lady wearing a traditional white silk saree. The golden embellishment creates a sparkling appearance. The actress pairs her look with a full-sleeved blouse. Adorning her low bun with white gajras, bold eyes, red bindi, red lips, and golden accessories made her look oh-so-pretty. In the striking poses, the actress left us in awe of her traditional charm.

On the other hand, Rohit Suchanti looked handsome in a white shirt with an off-white lungi, giving him a traditional South Indian man look. With funky sunglasses and white footwear, he looks super cool. At the same time, his on-screen daughter and child actress Trisha Sarda looked cute in a traditional South Indian skirt and top. In the fun-filled video, Rohit dances with the little girl to the ‘Lungi Dance’ song. With their impromptu dance, the on-screen father-daughter duo made us groove with them. However, the ending where Rohit’s lungi fell was a treat for fans.