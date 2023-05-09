"Bhai main mar nahi rahi," says Urfi Javed after her invitation was cancelled

Urfi Javed recently revealed about an award function that cancelled her invitation last moment, made her feel disrespected, and the event had this Bollywood actress as chief guest

The very sensational fashionista of the country, Urfi Javed, often makes it to the headlines for her style and boldness. However, this time, the actress-model buzzed in the headlines as she revealed about an award function that cancelled her invitation at the last moment because she wasn’t on the guest list of this Bollywood actress.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Urfi Javed claimed that Madhuri Dixit’s team cancelled her invitation as she was the chief guest of the award function. In the deleted post, she wrote, “Fun fact about this event — they reached out to my team inviting me, I accepted the invitation, cancelled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told me that I’m no more invited. When we asked them the reason, they said I’m not on Madhuri’s guest list (What a weird list). Bhai main mar nahi rahi kahi jaane ke liye but to tell someone not to come last moment after inviting them…”

It was a Brand Empower’s National Quality Awards 2023. And it celebrates companies, organisation, artists etc for their exemplary performances.

Urfi Javed has worked in many TV shows before she rose to fame after her appearance in one of the most controversial show Bigg Boss OTT. Apart from that she is regular treat for the audience with her bold and unseen avatars.

