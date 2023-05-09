ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

"Bhai main mar nahi rahi," says Urfi Javed after her invitation was cancelled

Urfi Javed recently revealed about an award function that cancelled her invitation last moment, made her feel disrespected, and the event had this Bollywood actress as chief guest

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 May,2023 21:15:03
"Bhai main mar nahi rahi," says Urfi Javed after her invitation was cancelled

The very sensational fashionista of the country, Urfi Javed, often makes it to the headlines for her style and boldness. However, this time, the actress-model buzzed in the headlines as she revealed about an award function that cancelled her invitation at the last moment because she wasn’t on the guest list of this Bollywood actress.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Urfi Javed claimed that Madhuri Dixit’s team cancelled her invitation as she was the chief guest of the award function. In the deleted post, she wrote, “Fun fact about this event — they reached out to my team inviting me, I accepted the invitation, cancelled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told me that I’m no more invited. When we asked them the reason, they said I’m not on Madhuri’s guest list (What a weird list). Bhai main mar nahi rahi kahi jaane ke liye but to tell someone not to come last moment after inviting them…”

It was a Brand Empower’s National Quality Awards 2023. And it celebrates companies, organisation, artists etc for their exemplary performances.

Urfi Javed has worked in many TV shows before she rose to fame after her appearance in one of the most controversial show Bigg Boss OTT. Apart from that she is regular treat for the audience with her bold and unseen avatars.

What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Urfi Javed gets her private part painted, Netizens say 'A bıg ınsult to women
Urfi Javed gets her private part painted, Netizens say 'A bıg ınsult to women
Urfi Javed denies saying "Go to hell" to Ranbir Kapoor, shares new video for fans
Urfi Javed denies saying "Go to hell" to Ranbir Kapoor, shares new video for fans
Urfi Javed reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's remark on her fashion, says "Bhad main jaye Ranbir..."
Urfi Javed reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's remark on her fashion, says "Bhad main jaye Ranbir..."
Urfi Javed Teases Paparazzi's Calling Zendaya as Jhendaya, Netizens React
Urfi Javed Teases Paparazzi's Calling Zendaya as Jhendaya, Netizens React
Mouni Roy Gets Trolled As She Appeared In Unique Outfits, Netizens Call Her 'Dusri Urfi'
Mouni Roy Gets Trolled As She Appeared In Unique Outfits, Netizens Call Her 'Dusri Urfi'
Urfi Javed Gets Praised For Her Eco-Friendly Pantsuit, Netizens Comment, "Eco Friendly Message"
Urfi Javed Gets Praised For Her Eco-Friendly Pantsuit, Netizens Comment, "Eco Friendly Message"
Latest Stories
Scoop: Dhanush to join hands with Anushka Shetty starrer ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’
Scoop: Dhanush to join hands with Anushka Shetty starrer ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’
Malayalam Producer Sandra Thomas Spills Beans On Drug Abuse In The Industry
Malayalam Producer Sandra Thomas Spills Beans On Drug Abuse In The Industry
Monalisa Looks Sizzling In New Avatar, Mahekk Chahal Feels The Heat
Monalisa Looks Sizzling In New Avatar, Mahekk Chahal Feels The Heat
London Dairies: Amruta Khanvilkar Blushes In Black And White, See Pics
London Dairies: Amruta Khanvilkar Blushes In Black And White, See Pics
Hina Khan 'Braids' That Make Her Day Better
Hina Khan 'Braids' That Make Her Day Better
Nia Sharma Flaunts Toned Abs And Body (Saucy Pics)
Nia Sharma Flaunts Toned Abs And Body (Saucy Pics)
Read Latest News