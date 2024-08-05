Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik And Nikki Tamboli Shows Their Love For Ethnic Fits, See Pics!

Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are popular Indian television actresses. They participated in the 14th season of Bigg Boss, where their journey on the show is marked by their strong personality, strategic gameplay, and emotional moments. Not only their work but also their fashion game are always on point. Recently, the actresses have been here to showcase their love for ethnic fits. Check out their photos below!

Decoding Rubina Dilaik And Nikki Tamboli’s Ethnic Fits-

Rubina Dilaik’s Top And Skirt Set

Rubina Dilaik dazzles in a traditional set. This ensemble features a pair of blue colors with a white neck embroidery flared top and pairs with a matching flared sheer skirt, which enhances its appeal. Rubina pairs her outfit with traditional jewelry, such as earrings and a wristwatch. Her makeup looks understated, and she has a simple look with pink lips. Her hairstyle is styled in a bun and with mojari, complementing her traditional look.

Nikki Tamboli’s Bralette And Skirt

Nikki Tamboli opts for a modern twist on ethnic wear with a unique combination. This outfit includes a bralette ruffle floral sleeves bralette paired with a contrasted sheer blue skirt. This combination merges traditional elements with contemporary fashion. Nikki’s accessories include bold statement pieces like chunky earrings, bangles, and rings. Her makeup is often glamorous, featuring minimal eye makeup and peach lips. She styles her look with an open wavy hairstyle to compliment her look.

Rubina Dilaik’s traditional set represents classic ethnic elegance, while Nikki Tamboli’s bralette and skirt showcase a contemporary and bold approach to traditional wear.