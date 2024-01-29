Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Isha Malviya’s Must-have Ethnic Collection

Isha Malviya, the newbie in the television world, rose to fame with her acting prowess in the hit show Udaariyaan. However, she buzzed on the internet when she entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. Though the actress is eliminated now, her social media presence keeps her in talk. And today, we noticed through her feed that she has an impeccable sense of fashion. So, let’s take a look at her must-have ethnic collection.

1) Saree

It’s Saree, not sorry! The Udaariyaan actress shows her sassy in the elegance of six yards. This ivory see-through saree embellished with shiny sequins and thread work looks wow. The matching blouse with a sleeveless pattern raises sensuousness. What adds glamour is her makeup and mirror work jhumkas. Show your style at a night party in the elegance of this saree.

2) Embellished Lehenga

Wow, wow, and how! Isn’t the sparkle of this lehenga grabbing your attention? Undoubtedly, the stone-embellished slipped blouse with a matching skirt and net dupatta looks spectacular. You can be the talk of the town in this avatar. The heavily embellished choker necklace and earrings complement her appearance. Make heads turn with this lehenga at your Sangeet ceremony.

3) Wow In Salwar Suit

Isha Malviya effortlessly embraces the charm of ethnic drape with her simplicity. The actress dons a tangerine silk salwar suit crafted with golden silk work, which looks elegant. The contrasting green jhumkas add a glamour quotient, making us fall for her beauty. Isn’t this a perfect choice for weddings?

