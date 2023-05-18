Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik and Bharti Singh go crazy with squad, Sumbul Touqeer Khan spends time with her 'pari'

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two individuals from the Bigg Boss reality show who have always managed to grab a lot of love and affection from fans. Well, once again, their latest posts are creating buzz and it's time to check them out

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most popular and gorgeous, admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian TV and digital entertainment industry. While Rubina Dilaik is a lot senior to Sumbul Touqeer Khan in terms of both age and experience, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on the other hand has been a favourite of the masses right from the very beginning of her career and well, appearances in projects like Star Plus show Imlie, Bigg Boss 16 and others have helped her become the sensation that she is today. Both of them enjoy a humongous fan following all over the country and well, that’s why, quite literally all their social media posts and content go viral in the real sense of the film.

It’s time to check out the latest social media posts shared by Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan on their respective social media handles:

As we already said, both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are immensely popular on social media and that’s why, whenever they share new content on their social media handles, it always engages with the fans in the correct manner in order to create good quality impact in the entertainment space. Well, in case you all want to check out and understand their latest content in order to get your vogue quotient on point, here’s your golden opportunity. While Rubina Dilaik is seen having a blast with Bharti Singh and others in a dance reel, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, is seen getting playful in a cute photo with an adorable pet cat whom she calls ‘pari’ and well, we are truly in awe. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Well, aren’t these two posts immensely cute and adorable for real? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com