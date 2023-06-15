ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss Divas: Learn special eyeliner magic from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two extremely gorgeous and beautiful divas that we have in the country. Right now, we see them both dazzling with perfection in stunning eyeliner avatars and well, we are loving it. Check out below

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most gorgeous and talented beauties that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, we love all of it for real. While Rubina Dilaik has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and has done good quality TV shows and reality show projects, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on the other hand, has been doing a terrific work in the TV daily soap and reality show space and well, we love all of it for real. Their fan following is indeed amazing and wonderful and well, that’s what we genuinely love the most about them and how.

It’s time to check out how the likes of Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are dazzling with their amazing eyeliner shades:

Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are extremely popular and admired and well, when it comes to fans and lovers getting a sneak-peek into their fashion diaries, they always make it an enriching and wonderful experience for the audience to see and admire. Well, this time too, we are loving the way they both are flaunting their stunning and scintillating eyeliner shades in these pics and we are loving it. Well, do you want to check out all of it? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

