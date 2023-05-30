ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are shining damsels in printed outfits, see swag moments

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two divas who genuinely don't need any introduction. Their swag game is always on point and we love it. Well, it's time to check out how they slay in stunning printed outfits

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 May,2023 01:05:43
Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. Both of them have been a part of the Hindi TV industry for many years and well, given the kind of success and popularity that they all both received in all these all these years, it has been simply phenomenal and outstanding indeed. While Rubina Dilaik has been a part of several interesting TV shows and reality show projects, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on the other hand started to get her share of fandom and popularity immediately after Imlie that aired on Star Plus earlier and soon after that, she participated in Bigg Boss 16. While Rubina Dilaik was the winner in season 14 of Bigg Boss, Sumbul Touqeer Khan almost won it in season 16.

Check out how both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are slaying with perfection in amazing printed outfits:

Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are immensely popular and that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that they do from their end goes viral. Although their respective vogue game is very different from each other, certain things are common that our fashion police observed from their end. Well, we love the way they are winning hearts with perfection with their unconditional love for printed outfits and well, this is a golden opportunity for all the ladies out there who look forward to swag inspiration from their end. Check out here –

Rubina Dilaik:

Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are shining damsels in printed outfits, see swag moments 811023

Sumbul Touqeer Khan :

Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are shining damsels in printed outfits, see swag moments 811024

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible in the real sense of the term, right folks? Brilliant, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

