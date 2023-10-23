Bookmark Shivangi Joshi's Green Anarkali Set Worth 11,900 For Dussehra Celebrations

The showbiz world is all about glamour and style. Whether they opt for traditional or western, the effortless glam always captures hearts. There are many in the TV world, but none does it, like the gorgeous Shivangi Joshi. The diva actress shows her charm this time in the green anarkali set. Let’s take a look.

Shivangi Joshi shares new photos of herself on her Instagram handle sporting a beautiful green anarkali set. This comfy ethnic pair is from the Mulmul clothing brand. Shivangi shows her glam like a princess, and if you wish to have this look, then it’s an affordable yet attractive option for Dusshera celebrations. The outfit is worth rupees 11,900 from Mulmul.

Shivangi embraces ethnicity in the green anarkali set, including a long anarkali kurta with added drama. The pink and white lace around the bodice looks attractive with the long frock-style kurta. The matching pajama and dupatta complement her appearance. The actress opts to style her look with oxidized jhumkas. With an open hairstyle and rosy makeover, she elevates her appearance.

Throughout the photos, Shivangi Joshi shows her enchanting appearance. Her beautiful smile is spreading charisma. With this appearance, you can be the center of attraction in the ethnic style.

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments box below.