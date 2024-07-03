Caught On Camera: Bigg Boss Fame Isha Malviya & Abhishek Malhan’s Romantic Rain Dance

Bigg Boss fame Isha Malviya and Abhishek Malhan often create a buzz in the entertainment world. Reportedly, the duo collaborated on a music video, and it seems the new project is a perfect treat for Bollywood lovers. Earlier, their photos and videos recreating the look from Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s song ‘Kate Nahi Kat Te’ from the hit movie Mr.INDIA went viral, and now the actress treats her fans with another one. Let’s take a look at what’s going on today.

View Instagram Post 1: Caught On Camera: Bigg Boss Fame Isha Malviya & Abhishek Malhan's Romantic Rain Dance

Isha Malviya And Abhishek Malhan’s Romantic Rain Dance

Taking to her Instagram handle, Isha Malviya shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the sets of her upcoming song shoot. In the video, the Udaariyaan actress dances with Youtuber Fukra Insaan, aka Abhishek Malhan. The set looks beautiful, with an amazing structured house and beautiful green plants. Shooting in the backdrop of night with sparkling lights, the visuals intrigue fans for something exciting.

Adding to the anticipation, Isha holds Abhishek’s hand in the video, heading for a romantic dance. However, their quirkiness performing with each other shows their off-screen bond as Isha candidly slaps the Youtuber. With Isha’s outfit, she reminds us of retro Bollywood, wearing a red polka dots crop top paired with a black mini skirt, and the red polka dots hairband adds an extra dose of sophistication. On the other hand, Abhishek serves vintage man vibes in all white, wearing a white jacket-style shirt paired with a matching shirt.