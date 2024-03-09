Check Out: Shivangi Joshi Sets Fashion Trends Ablaze In A Grey Top And Beige Baggy Jeans

Shivangi Joshi is a well-known Indian television actress who works primarily in Hindi. After playing Naira Singhania in the long-running television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she became famous. She is noted for her diverse acting abilities, realistic portrayal of emotional sequences, and on-screen chemistry with her co-stars. In fashion, the diva is respected for her sense of style. She frequently makes news for her beautiful red carpet-appearances, sophisticated ethnic attire, and chic casual looks. Her sense of style has garnered her a sizable following on social media, where she shares details about her personal and professional lives with her admirers.

Shivangi Joshi’s Top And Jeans Appearance-

The Barsaatein actress looks stunning in a grey top, beige baggy jeans, and shared pictures of herself on Instagram. She donned a dark grey strappy, square neckline, fitted breast, side pleats layered with asymmetric hemline waistline top, and beige with big pockets featuring bell-bottom style jeans. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted highlighted wavy open tresses. The actress opted for minimal makeup with peach matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a black and pink sling bag, a blue hair clutcher, black sunglasses, and white shoes. In the pictures, the diva enjoys her stay in Udaipur as she is seen posing herself with a yellow flower tucked in her ear, sits on the wood fencing, and, lastly, she flicks her hair with a stunning smile.

