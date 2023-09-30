Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy

Surbhi Chandna makes comfort and stylish appearance in co ord set.

Not just in Bollywood, there are many travel enthusiasts in Telly world. Among them, Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, and Mouni Roy are the top ones. And recently, actresses have served vacation-ready fashion tips. Check out below

Surbhi Chandna In Co ord Set

Looking for something cool yet classy? Co ord set is the best option for you, just like Surbhi Chandna exuding that comfy charm in this white co ord set, including a white bralette underneath a white waistcoat top paired with loose trousers. She accessorized her look with a statement gold chain. The pop toe-point heels complete her look. The go-to vacation vibes.

Tejasswi Prakash In Classic Bodycon Dress

Slay the sun, sand, and sea vibe in a bodycon dress. The body-fit drape perfectly hits the stunning look, just like Tejasswi Prakash in the black bodycon dress. The halter neck with cut-out gives a sense of sensuality. Ditched accessories and makeup to let her swag get attention with black glasses. Isn’t it a sassy beach look?

Mouni Roy In Top And Skirt

Get that cute girl vibe wearing a top and mini skirt, serving street style goals. Mouni Roy is getting that cute girl vibe in a white top with a mini skirt. In the simple aesthetics, Mouni exudes irresistible charm. She pairs her look with chunky black boots, black glasses, and a statement brown handbag.

Whose vacation outfit do you like? Let us know in the comments.