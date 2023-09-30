Television | Celebrities

Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy

Our beloved small-screen beauties, Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, and Mouni Roy, are vacation enthusiasts. And here, take inspiration to get ready for a fun time like them.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Sep,2023 00:30:36
Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy 856833

Surbhi Chandna makes comfort and stylish appearance in co ord set.

Tejasswi Prakash looks sensuous in a black bodycon dress.

Mouni Roy shares the code to be a cute girl in a top and mini skirt.

Not just in Bollywood, there are many travel enthusiasts in Telly world. Among them, Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, and Mouni Roy are the top ones. And recently, actresses have served vacation-ready fashion tips. Check out below

Surbhi Chandna In Co ord Set

Looking for something cool yet classy? Co ord set is the best option for you, just like Surbhi Chandna exuding that comfy charm in this white co ord set, including a white bralette underneath a white waistcoat top paired with loose trousers. She accessorized her look with a statement gold chain. The pop toe-point heels complete her look. The go-to vacation vibes.

Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy 856834

Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy 856835

Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy 856836

Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy 856837

Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy 856838

Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy 856839

Tejasswi Prakash In Classic Bodycon Dress

Slay the sun, sand, and sea vibe in a bodycon dress. The body-fit drape perfectly hits the stunning look, just like Tejasswi Prakash in the black bodycon dress. The halter neck with cut-out gives a sense of sensuality. Ditched accessories and makeup to let her swag get attention with black glasses. Isn’t it a sassy beach look?

Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy 856831

Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy 856832

Mouni Roy In Top And Skirt

Get that cute girl vibe wearing a top and mini skirt, serving street style goals. Mouni Roy is getting that cute girl vibe in a white top with a mini skirt. In the simple aesthetics, Mouni exudes irresistible charm. She pairs her look with chunky black boots, black glasses, and a statement brown handbag.

Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy 856840

Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy 856841

Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy 856842

Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy 856843

Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy 856844

Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy 856845

Whose vacation outfit do you like? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Mouni Roy Is Centre Of Attraction In White Plunge-neck Mini Dress With Boots Heels, Handbag 856758
Mouni Roy Is Centre Of Attraction In White Plunge-neck Mini Dress With Boots Heels, Handbag
Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856450
Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos]
Love In Paris: Birthday girl Mouni Roy KISS hubby Suraj Nambiar in front of Eiffel Tower 856191
Love In Paris: Birthday girl Mouni Roy KISS hubby Suraj Nambiar in front of Eiffel Tower
Tejasswi Prakash skips BF Karan Kundrra's 'housewarming puja,' here's why 856048
Tejasswi Prakash skips BF Karan Kundrra’s ‘housewarming puja,’ here’s why
Mouni Roy Flaunts Sass In White Top With Mini Skirt, Disha Patani, And Subhashree Ganguly Lovestruck 855826
Mouni Roy Flaunts Sass In White Top With Mini Skirt, Disha Patani, And Subhashree Ganguly Lovestruck
Mouni Roy Kickstarts Birthday Week With Husband Suraj Nambiar In Paris, See Photos 855630
Mouni Roy Kickstarts Birthday Week With Husband Suraj Nambiar In Paris, See Photos

Latest Stories

Twirl like divine in designer sarees: Shraddha Arya, Rupali Ganguly & Mugdha Chaphekar show how 856740
Twirl like divine in designer sarees: Shraddha Arya, Rupali Ganguly & Mugdha Chaphekar show how
Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, And Sai Pallavi Show The Never-ending Love For Gold Necklace 856817
Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, And Sai Pallavi Show The Never-ending Love For Gold Necklace
Get 'Girl-next-door' or 'Desi Nari' Vibes: Blend with Rashami Desai, Reem Sameer Shaikh & Monalisa’s style guide 856795
Get ‘Girl-next-door’ or ‘Desi Nari’ Vibes: Blend with Rashami Desai, Reem Sameer Shaikh & Monalisa’s style guide
Shehnaaz Gill Stuns With Her English Speaking, Fan Says 'Her Confidence..' 856678
Shehnaaz Gill Stuns With Her English Speaking, Fan Says ‘Her Confidence..’
Vishal Krishna Reacts To Opening Up The CBFC Pandora’s Box 856815
Vishal Krishna Reacts To Opening Up The CBFC Pandora’s Box
Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon BTS: Sumbul Touqeer becomes the new trolley operator [Video Viral] 856812
Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon BTS: Sumbul Touqeer becomes the new trolley operator [Video Viral]
Read Latest News