Collaborating with Kumeria Productions for Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai is truly delightful: Raghav Dhir

Raghav Dhir the lead of Kumeria Productions' new show Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai talks about his opportunity and role in the show. Read on here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Aug,2023 13:32:26
Actor Raghav Dhir, who plays the lead role of Aman in Kumeria Productions’ Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai on DD National, says that he loves the show’s title. He adds that the title absolutely captures the essence of the story. Sonam Lamba plays the leading lady in the show.

Says Raghav, “I believe the title aptly captures the essence of the show, portraying a girl’s voyage. She strives to accomplish her aspirations while confronting numerous challenges and ultimately attains the unreachable moon.”

“During my childhood, I found myself captivated by the stars. I can still vividly recall those late nights when my grandma and I would ascend to the rooftop, settling in to chat. As I gazed upwards into the sky, the stars never failed to enchant me. Our moments were spent simply watching and admiring those celestial wonders,” he adds.

Talking about his role, Raghav says, “I am playing the role of Aman. He plays a pivotal role in aiding Kiran to realise her aspirations. Throughout this expedition, Aman undergoes a profound personal journey of self-discovery. I strongly resonate with Aman, particularly during my school-going phase. I, too, shared his sentiment of not wanting to be confined within the school walls. My inclination was more towards spending time with friends and enjoying a laid-back atmosphere.”

He adds that Kumeria Productions is a great production house to work with. He says, “Collaborating with them is truly delightful. During the filming process, there was a remarkable sense of familiarity, as if we had been acquainted for a considerable duration. The camaraderie amongst us fostered an immensely positive atmosphere.”

Best of luck, Raghav!!

