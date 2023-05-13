ADVERTISEMENT
Congratulations: Siddharth Nigam buys huge house in Mumbai, Anushka Sen has a message

Siddharth Nigam completes a huge milestone and buys a new house in Mumbai, friend Anushka Sen is all proud and congratulates the actor, check out pictures below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 May,2023 05:54:39
Congratulations: Siddharth Nigam buys huge house in Mumbai, Anushka Sen has a message

Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share pictures as he completes a new milestone in his life. The actor bought a lavish new home in Mumbai with grand interior. The actor bought the new home after the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Scroll down beneath to check on his beautiful overwhelming message.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan featured Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the leads. The movie also featured Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and others in pivotal roles. The movie earned 100 crores at the box office, however, since then the earnings have dropped.

Siddharth Nigam shares picture from his new home

Sharing the pictures, Siddharth Nigam wrote, “Verified
“New house🏠 , new beginnings! Our flat in Mumbai is finally a reality. Feeling blessed and grateful for all the support and blessings. Now the best part – decorating the interiors! Can’t wait to make this place homey and cozy. 🙌❤️ #newbeginnings #dreamhouse
#homedecor #grateful #dothework #jaishreeram”

Here take a look-

Congratulations: Siddharth Nigam buys huge house in Mumbai, Anushka Sen has a message 806611

Anushka Sen, his friend got all awed with the moment and wrote, “Congratulations” in the comments.

Congratulations: Siddharth Nigam buys huge house in Mumbai, Anushka Sen has a message 806610

Fans Reactions

One wrote, “Congrats @thesiddharthnigam you deserve all the success, happiness & making all your dreams come true ❤️”

Another wrote, “Letssss gooo man you both truly deserve it dream come true 😍😍🔥”

A third user wrote, “Many many congratulations to you Siddharth❤️. Of course our own shelters are the proof of our hardwork. And when we see that hardworks results are this great the happiness is truly different✨. Again congratulations Nigams🙌❤️”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News