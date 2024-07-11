Consistent good choices add to an actor’s star value: Kanwar Dhillon talks about his recent success with Udne Ki Aasha

Popular actor Kanwar Dhillon has been on the rise, accumulating adulation and love for his present character of Sachin Deshmukh, in the Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha. The show has been consistently on the rise with respect to its ratings. As for Kanwar’s character, it has been a very good choice on his part to take up this character, which is lovable and gives him the scope to perform.

Says Kanwar about playing Sachin Deshmukh, “The important thing about my character that keeps me going every day is the unapologetic nature, the liberty to say whatever I want, the freedom of expression, and the variations and fun elements that my character Sachin has. Every day on set is a blast, with everyone laughing around me. I consider myself lucky because heroes like Sachin Deshmukh are really rare on television and you seldom get to play such characters. Such opportunities are rare in the industry, and I’m glad I made the right choice.”

Talking about the importance of making the right choices, Kanwar has struck a balance. “Maintaining success in the TV industry is difficult. At the end of the day, the show makes an actor what they become. One or two wrong choices can change things drastically. I have been very calculative with my choices in the last few years, thinking about the many factors involved before deciding on a show. One wrong choice can change perceptions, as people in the industry and in general are quick to judge actors based on the fate of their last project. A fair balance of success depends on planning your career carefully. Consistent good choices add to your star value, and I don’t see a reason for any decrease in popularity if you do that,” he adds.

Further summing up his opinion, Kanwar states, “TV does give instant popularity, but I don’t think it’s limited to just one or two shows. Each show adds to your popularity and reach with the audience. When you’re doing a show, your active followers and reach increase. However, when the show goes off-air, that reach can decrease until you come up with a new project, attracting both old and new fans. The popularity gained from a show remains if the show is memorable. For example, people always remember me from “Pandya Store” because it was a hit. I believe the same will happen with my current show. Every show you do adds to your recall value with the audience.”

Last but not the least, Kanwar addresses his fans saying, “The feedback from my fans and viewers has been very positive, and their love and adulation are the biggest motivation for me to come to work every day and deliver what they want, which is entertainment and a good show. I am grateful that Sachin has made a place in people’s hearts, which is ultimately what we work for.”

Well said, Kanwar!!