Couple Goals: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora go mushy in latest photoshoot

Television’s beloved couple, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora, recently set social media abuzz with their latest monochrome photoshoot, offering fans a glimpse into their picture-perfect love story. The actors, who have been consistently giving us #CoupleGoals, shared enchanting photos on their respective social media handles, capturing intimate moments of their affectionate bond.

In the series of black and white images, Dheeraj and Vinny are seen radiating joy and love, sharing smiles that reflect the genuine connection they share. The couple’s chemistry is palpable, and their mushy poses exemplify the warmth of their relationship. Vinny Arora, in particular, captioned the photos with a poetic touch, expressing the melody of love that resonates between them.

Vinny’s caption read, “एक प्यार का नगमा है, मौजों की रवानी है.. ज़िंदगी और कुछ भी नहीं, तेरी मेरी कहानी है” (Translation: “It’s a song of love, a flow of moments… Life is nothing but our story”). The poetic expression adds an extra layer of charm to the already heartwarming photos.

Check out the photos:

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with admiration, appreciating the couple’s genuine and affectionate moments. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora’s latest photoshoot not only exemplifies their style and grace but also reinforces their status as one of the most adored and stylish couples in the world of television.

Dheeraj Dhoopar also took the moment to reply, saying, “I love u the most … Thank you for making my life more beautiful every day , every minute , every second”

Netizens go awe

Soon after Vinny shared the photos, netizens couldn’t help but go awe of their stunning photos. One wrote, “Wishing a fantastic birthday to the one who adds a touch of magic to every frame! May your year be filled with success, joy, and unforgettable moments, Dhoopi”

Another wrote, “We are not too near in miles But you are close in my heart🥰✨🎂I wish you a very warm and HAPPY BIRTHDAY…All the fame in the world should come to you😚🫂A big hug from the distance!!”