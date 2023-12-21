Creating a network is extremely important: Kirti Sualy of Kumkum Bhagya fame

Veteran actress Kirti Sualy who has joined the cast of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya is elated to be part of the Balaji Telefilms set-up. Kirti is paired opposite Susheel Parashar in the show.

Talking about her role in Kumkum Bhagya, Kirti states, “The Dadi’s character in the show is very interesting. The grandfather and grandmother are very cute as a couple and become like children to keep their family happy. I am enjoying playing this role.”

Kirti believes that getting to know the right people, and working well is the way to go ahead in the industry. She adds that recommendations come naturally when you are excellent at your job.

“An actor’s duty or job execution has been classified under the Service Provider category and, like all other professions that are known as service providers, creating a network is extremely important. References are the result of the quality of your job execution. If your work speaks for you, recommendations are bound to be given,” she says.

She adds, “I must reiterate the point that contacts are established by efforts in creating a network and building a rapport with the right people in the industry. As for the preference point of you, if you qualify for the part and your work speaks for itself, your chances are greater since you are already known to the people who are looking out for an artist.”

The veteran actress has her take on the much-discussed topic of Nepotism. “Nepotism exists in every field, Bollywood is not an exception! But, it’s only questionable if there are unfair or unjust reasons involved. Otherwise, family members are entitled to follow in the footsteps of the successful patriarch. Personally, I have, by the grace of God, not had any bad experiences due to this fact.”

She adds, “There is nothing like the right opportunity. In the entertainment sector, it’s all about connecting with the audience. Take the example of Sholay, every character, irrespective of the length of his/ her screen time, is popular. Frustration is a manifestation of one’s attitude towards life and his/her thoughts. Be positive. Live and Let Live!”

Way to go!!