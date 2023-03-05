How does it feel to have a cat as a pet in real life? You must first acknowledge that you do not own the cat; rather, the contrary is the case. And if you think a cat will behave completely differently from a dog, you ought to be aware that’s only partially correct. Although they are typically a little more wily about it, cats may be equally outspoken and boisterous as dogs.

Let’s hear it from the popular television actress Munmun Dutta, who’s a cat parent herself. The actress has often shared adorable moments with her feline friend on her Instagram handle, and this time as she shares a cute photoshoot series with her cat, Dutta spoke how difficult it is to be a cat parent.

Cats in general unpredictable. And therefore, you never know what really comes to the next moment. For if they are quiet and cuddly this one time, the next time they suddenly knock the wind out of their head.

That’s what we got to see in the photoshoot that Munmun Dutta shared. The first picture shows how poised she and her cat are. But then Dutta went on to share pictures how she had to struggle with her cat to get that one perfect shot! Scroll down beneath to check.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Swipe to see the struggle for just ONE decent picture with my Mau .. Only a cat parent will understand 😅😅Cookie, my younger one , won’t be even visible 😂”

Here take a look-

