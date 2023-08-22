Cuteness Overloaded: Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump In White Top And Black Trouser

In a heartwarming display of cuteness and anticipation, the beloved TV actress Disha Parmar has been enchanting the viewers with a set of pictures on her Instagram handle as she embarks on her journey to embrace motherhood. Ever since the pregnancy announcement, the mother-to-be has become an unwavering source of inspiration for expectant mothers. Today the diva took to her Instagram, treating her fans with her cute baby bump in the latest pictures.

Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha shared pictures flaunting her baby bump in before and after looks. In the images, the actress can be seen wearing a cool white t-shirt paired with comfy black trousers. She rounded her glowing look with a pair of dangle hoop earrings. And her simple ponytail rounded her look.

Her cuteness in the beautiful picture is making hearts flutter. Disha shared before and after images. The diva in the first picture flaunted her baby bump as she slid her hand over her bump, and she made her face like a cute baby. In the after pic, she hides her bump with the baggy top. Yesterday the actress caught our attention in an electric blue shirt and white pants as she flaunts her pregnancy glows.

Did you like Disha Parmar’s cuteness flaunting her baby bump? Share your thoughts in the comments.