Television | Celebrities

Cuteness Overloaded: Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump In White Top And Black Trouser

Mother-to-be Disha Parmar yet again treats her fans with a gorgeous picture on her Instagram handle, flaunting her baby bump in a playful white top and black trousers.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Aug,2023 06:00:00
In a heartwarming display of cuteness and anticipation, the beloved TV actress Disha Parmar has been enchanting the viewers with a set of pictures on her Instagram handle as she embarks on her journey to embrace motherhood. Ever since the pregnancy announcement, the mother-to-be has become an unwavering source of inspiration for expectant mothers. Today the diva took to her Instagram, treating her fans with her cute baby bump in the latest pictures.

Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha shared pictures flaunting her baby bump in before and after looks. In the images, the actress can be seen wearing a cool white t-shirt paired with comfy black trousers. She rounded her glowing look with a pair of dangle hoop earrings. And her simple ponytail rounded her look.

Cuteness Overloaded: Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump In White Top And Black Trouser 844557

Cuteness Overloaded: Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump In White Top And Black Trouser 844558

Her cuteness in the beautiful picture is making hearts flutter. Disha shared before and after images. The diva in the first picture flaunted her baby bump as she slid her hand over her bump, and she made her face like a cute baby. In the after pic, she hides her bump with the baggy top. Yesterday the actress caught our attention in an electric blue shirt and white pants as she flaunts her pregnancy glows.

Did you like Disha Parmar’s cuteness flaunting her baby bump? Share your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

