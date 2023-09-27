Television | Celebrities

Dad Goals: Barun Sobti enjoys quality time with his baby boy at Disneyland

Barun Sobti took to Instagram to offer his fans a peek into his joyous family holiday. In the photograph that has been melting hearts across the internet, Barun can be seen cradling his adorable baby boy.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Sep,2023 16:17:54
Barun Sobti, the heartthrob of Indian television, who charmed his way into our hearts with his iconic portrayal of the enigmatic business tycoon Arnav in the beloved show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, has been winning hearts once again. This time, it’s not on screen but on social media, where he recently shared an endearing glimpse of his family vacation at the enchanting Disneyland.

The talented actor took to Instagram to offer his fans a peek into his joyous family holiday. In the photograph that has been melting hearts across the internet, Barun can be seen cradling his adorable baby boy, born in April of this year. The image captures a heartwarming moment as he holds the baby with one hand while handling a candy in the other.

Barun shared during his family’s Disneyland adventure, the actor exuded casual charm. He sported a classic blue round neck T-shirt paired with comfortable denim jeans. Against the vibrant backdrop of Disneyland, his relaxed attire allowed the focus to remain on the precious moment he shared with his baby boy and the delightful surroundings.

Barun sported a delightful pink Minnie Mouse hairband and playfully adorned a pair of cute pink sunglasses that appear to belong to his daughters. Captioning the post, Barun Sobti playfully penned, “When in Disneyland… #dadlife.” Many praised Barun not just for his acting prowess but also for being an amazing dad and a loving family man.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

