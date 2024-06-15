Daughters share a very different, special bond with their fathers: Aparna Dixit

On the occasion of Father’s Day, actress Aparna Dixit says that daughters and fathers have a rather unique bond. The actress, who is currently seen in the show Tulsi, says that her bond with her father is also one that doesn’t require many words, just emotions that portray feelings.

“I think daughters share a very different, very special bond with their fathers. My relationship with my dad has always been unique; it’s a very silent love relationship. We don’t express too much love for each other, but we both know how deeply we care for each other. I think that is the beauty of a father-daughter relationship. He has always been very protective. Over the years, my relationship with my dad has evolved. A lot of trust and belief were built as he saw me grow up and make the right decisions in my life,” she says.

Ask her what she has learnt from him, and she says, “What I have learned from my dad, even now, is to always follow the right path. He never chased after quick success but always chose the right way of doing things. This value is something I understand deeply because I’ve always seen him live by it.”

Fathers are far less expressive, however, this is changing, says the actress. “These days, we have become a bit more expressive. On emotional days, if he comes back from watching an emotional film or experiences a touching situation, he will write a very emotional message to me or call me to say heartfelt things. We both feel so awkward, but it’s a special bond that has only improved over the years. When I was young, my father was very protective and possessive, wanting to shield me from the world’s bad influences. As he saw me grow up and take responsibility for my life, our relationship changed. Now, I feel protective about him,” she says.

She adds, “A mother’s love is very expressive, which is why it is often highlighted in our films and TV shows. You can’t compare which love is greater because they both have different responsibilities towards us. Mothers nurture, and fathers provide. Both roles are essential, and I am blessed to have an abundance of love from both.”

Meanwhile, she adds that there are many films made about the love between a father and a daughter. “One movie that I like, which is based on a father-daughter relationship, is Piku. I enjoy the bond they share, like that of a child. After a certain age, the roles reverse, and it’s the daughter taking care of the father like a child. I think it’s a beautiful movie.”

Talking about her plans for this year, she says, “My dad is in Agra, and I’m here. But definitely, a lot of love will be sent his way. I might send him a surprise gift; I haven’t planned it yet, but I will do something special. Like all fathers, the thing that makes my dad happiest is seeing me and my brother, Agam, happy. There’s a unique kind of joy and smile that comes over his face when we are happy and succeeding in our lives. Our success and well-being are directly proportional to his happiness. So, whenever my brother and I are doing well, my dad is just so, so happy. That’s one thing I know makes him the happiest.”