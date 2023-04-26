Decoding Hina Khan's Odd Time Food Craving

Hina Khan is a food lover. Check out the odd-time cravings

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan is a constant interest of the news headlines. The diva has always managed to impress the audience with her fantastic performance. She has excelled in different sectors, like acting, modelling, and fashion. However, to look good on screen, the diva maintains herself to be fit, lean, and delicate. In addition, she loves healthy and good food. And here, check out her odd-time food-craving options.

Hina Khan’s New Food Craving

Hina Khan yesterday night shared a couple of stories. First, the diva, late at night, craved a healthy food platter of grapes, salami, butter, cheese, and other things. And later treated her sweet tooth with yummy jalebi. Hina Khan is a fitness freak who loves to consume something that soundly affects her health. In addition, Hina Khan is a big fan of Biryani. And she has also shared the same recipe on her Instagram account.

Hina Khan’s Work

Hina Khan started her acting journey by chance and rose to fame with her first show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She worked in the front for 8 years and became a household name. Later her image of ‘Sanskari Bahu’ was replaced with her courageous and blunt action on Khatron Ke Khiladi. She also gathered massive popularity through Bigg Boss. After that, the diva has worked in many films like Hacked, Unlock, and others.

