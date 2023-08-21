ADVERTISEMENT
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Goes 'Easy' And 'Breezy' In Yellow Maxi Dress

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently enjoying her vacation with her husband. Today she treats her fans with her easy and breezy avatar in the yellow dress. Check out

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, one of the most striking personalities in the entertainment business, has always buzzed in headlines for her acting skills, fashion, and latest pictures. Today she is making it to the top because of her personal life. The diva is currently on vacation with her husband and treating us with a blissful glimpse from there.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Easy And Breezy Glow In Yellow.

Devoleena is having a blissful time with her husband on a Dubai vacation. The diva shares new pictures from their vacation. In the images, the actress can be seen embracing easy and breezy vibes in the yellow maxi dress with a low v neckline. She rounds her beautiful look with edgy black glasses and a silver chain. Her open hairstyle and white sneakers add an extra dose of sophistication.

While her husband, Shahnawaz Shaikh, wore a casual printed shirt paired with white pants and round her style with white shoes. In the first picture, the actress poses, flaunting her dress with a cup of coffee in her hand. In the next click, she posed, hugging her husband and making hearts flutter with their coziness. While the third click again features her beautiful smile in the sunkissed glow.

Undoubtedly, Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s easy and breezy avatar in a yellow maxi dress is blissful.

Did you like Devoleena’s vacation glam? Let us know in the comments section.

