Devoleena Bhattacharjee Looks Quintessentially Stunning In Red Saree; See Here

The famous TV Bahu, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, has again left her fans swooning over her charm in beautiful traditional flair. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress dropped a stunning set of photos embracing her ethnicity in a gorgeous saree look. The actress paired the plain red saree with a matching blouse. She elevated her glam in the vibrant shade.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Saree Look

The actress embraces the beauty of her bright saree with a golden motif and stones embedded princess choker and earrings. However, her simple makeup with blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, glossy lips, and bindi rounded her traditional look. She added a statement look with her casual open hairstyle.

The diva beautifully enhanced her charm in the ethnic drape. She posed with a bright smile on her face which is undoubtedly making her fans go awestruck. In contrast, she captioned her post with a shayari, “Kuch ankahee si baatein Kuch bhulana paaye yaadein.”

Overall, Devoleena Bhattacharjee knows to mesmerize with her style and gorgeousness. The beauty is undoubtedly quintessentially stunning in the red saree. And her Instagram feed is proof of her love for sarees. The actress has regularly won hearts with her saree saga.

She has worked in the show Saath Nibhana Sathiya and participated in Bigg Boss a couple of times.

