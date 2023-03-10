Dheeraj Dhoopar and Nia Sharma are two of the most popular and loved actors and performing artistes in the Hindi TV industry. Both of them have been leading sensations in the Indian TV industry for the longest time and well, that’s why, both of them have in all these years received unconditional amount of love and support from the audience all over the country. From doing good quality TV shows and daily soaps to being a part of interesting and amazing reality shows ladies and gentlemen, both Dheeraj Dhoopar and Nia Sharma have certainly managed to tick all boxes rightly and correctly to become the sensations that they are today. Their fans love them unconditionally and well, that’s why, they never shy away from showing them love and affection to their fans.

One of the things about both Dheeraj Dhoopar and Nia Sharma is the fact that they both take their fitness game very seriously. Well, that’s why, whenever they take out time off their busy schedules ladies and gentlemen, they always find time for special workout sessions to enhance their workout game even more. Well, right now, do you all want to check it out as to what they are busy doing at their end? See below folks –

Well, who’s workout game do you all like more ladies and gentlemen? Aren’t both Dheeraj and Nia Sharma killing it with their swag? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below nd for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com