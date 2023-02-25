Dheeraj Dhoopar doesn’t fail to astound his fans with his hot looks. And this time, he has turned himself into a red velvet cake almost, leaving his female fans drooling. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a set of pictures, looking absolutely grand and hot wearing a sheer bright satin all red blazer suit.

In the pictures, that he shared on his Instagram, we can see Dheeraj posing under the golden summer light, in front of a red background. Looking red-hot in his sheer designer tailored red pantsuit. The actor completed the look with her gelled black hair, and rounded it off with stubble beard. Keeping his looks all intense for the pictures, that he shared, the actor gave off nothing but pure goals. He completed the look with a sheer gold neck chain.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Do you still prefer red velvet?”

Here take a look-

On the work front, Dheeraj Dhoopar has been featured in countless tv shows to date. He debuted with the show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. He later portrayed a pivotal role in Behenein. In 2017, he joined Kundali Bhagya as Karan Luthra. However, he left the show back in 2022 owing to his paternity leave. Later he got featured in the show Sherdil Shergill alongside Surbhi Chandna. The two also worked together in the show Naagin 5 together.

